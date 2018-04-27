Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. walked back the comments he made about Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright after Game 5 on Wednesday.

Oubre told the Washington Post on Wednesday that “The next game is a different story. We’re back at home. Just like Delon doesn’t play well anywhere else, you know, other than at home. You can kind of chalk it up as the same story.”

But on Friday, the 22-year-old sung a different tune.

“Misconstrued.” Oubre told reporters. “Misconstrued.” He repeated once again.

“I repeated the question in my answer, which the question was “Why does he play well at home? Obviously the story sounds sexier when I say he only plays well at home.”

“That’s the story that made headlines but at the end of the day he’s a great player, he’s been playing really well this season and this playoff series especially and he was in my draft class so why wouldn’t I want him to succeed?”

Oubre continued, “He’s on the opposing team but at the end of the day it’s just the game of basketball. I’m not trying to do this psychological warfare.”

But Oubre put caution to the wind, mentioning he’s the wrong person to go war against regardless.

“He can take it very personally but at the end of the day if you want to go to war I’m the wrong person to go to war against because if I die I’m going to come back to life and kill you.”

Wright responded to Oubre’s earlier comments on Thursday.

“That's his opinion,” Wright said. “I didn't play as good as I did at home there, but he made it seem like I was a total bust. We’ll see in Game 6.”

“I’ve got a quote ready for (Oubre) after we win,” Wright joked later.

