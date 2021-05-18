Hamilton Tiger-Cats Bob Young owner guaranteed his team will play this year and joked if they are the only team playing they should win the Grey Cup.

This is just a silly tweet. Of course there will be a @CFL season. I cannot speak for anyone else in our league but I can guarantee the @Ticats will play. Although if no one else plays I suppose we might even with the Grey Cup this year. 🥳 https://t.co/aAbvHZoGea — Bob Young (@CaretakerBob) May 18, 2021

"Of course there will be a CFL season," Young tweeted. "I cannot speak for anyone else in our league but I can guarantee the Ticats will play. Although if no one else plays I suppose we might even [win] the Grey Cup this year."

The CFL announced last month plans for a shortened, 14-game season starting in August.