Owner guarantees Ticats will play this year
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Bob Young owner guaranteed his team will play this year and joked if they are the only team playing they should win the Grey Cup.
"Of course there will be a CFL season," Young tweeted. "I cannot speak for anyone else in our league but I can guarantee the Ticats will play. Although if no one else plays I suppose we might even [win] the Grey Cup this year."
The CFL announced last month plans for a shortened, 14-game season starting in August.