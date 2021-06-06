Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov, Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron, and Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone were volted the finalists for the National Hockey League's Frank J. Selke Trophy for the 2020-21 season Sunday.

The Frank J. Selke Trophy is awarded annually to the forward "who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

Barkov is a first-time Selke nominee after finishing the year ninth among forwards in average ice time (20:56) and 10th in total face-offs (1,026), winning 54.9 per cent of them. Barkov has three previous nominations for the Lady Byng Trophy with one win (2018-19).

Bergeron is a Selke Trophy finalist for the 10th straight season and has four previous Selke wins. The veteran led the NHL in face-off wins (714) and win percentage (62.3%). He also led the Bruins with a +27 rating and ranked third in the NHL's puck possession metric SAT% (62.5).

Stone has been nominated for the Selke for the second time after leading the Golden Knights in average ice time (19:04) and logging the third-most total ice time among forward on the penalty kill. The Golden Knights had the league's best penalty kill this season.