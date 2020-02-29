SUNRISE, Fla. — Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each scored in the shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Toews also had a goal and an assist in regulation, and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks. Corey Crawford made 38 saves and stopped both of Florida's shots in the shootout.

Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots.

The Panthers have lost six straight home games. Their last home win was a 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 16. The Panthers are 0-5-1 in February.

Down 2-1, the Panthers tied it when Matheson scored on a wrist shot from the right circle with 1:28 left in the third.

Caggiula broke a 1-all tie after he deflected a shot by Connor Murphy from the blue line and into the net at 6:21 of the second.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead when Hoffman skated in on a breakaway and backhanded the puck past Crawford 4:07 in. Hoffman leads the Panthers with 27 goals.

The Blackhawks tied it at 1 when Toews redirected a shot from above the right circle by Adam Boqvist and into the net at 12:54 of the first.

NOTES: Blackhawks F Brandon Hagel was recalled from AHL Rockford on an emergency basis. ... The game was Panthers coach Joel Quenneville's second against his former team. Florida won 4-3 in Chicago on Jan. 21.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: host Anaheim on Tuesday.

Panthers: host Calgary on Sunday.

