The Houston Rockets are one win away from beating the Golden State Warriors and advancing to the NBA Finals, but they might have to do it without one of their best players.

All-star point guard Chris Paul was forced to leave in the last minute of Game 5 after appearing to suffer a right hamstring injury while taking a shot.

Paul did not speak to the media following the game, but received treatment. The Rockets will update his status on Friday, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Chris Paul is getting treatment on his right hamstring and will not talk to media tonight. The Rockets will give an update on his status tomorrow. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 25, 2018

Following the win, head coach Mike D'Antoni wasn't able to give a definitive answer on whether or not the 33-year-old would be able to play Saturday's Game 6 in Oakland.

"We'll see. He'll be evaluated. If he's there, great. If he isn't, we've got enough guys," D'Antoni said.

Mike D'Antoni on Chris Paul's Game 6 status: "We'll see. He'll be evaluated. If he's there, great. If he isn't, we've got enough guys." Doesn't sound optimistic. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 25, 2018

The coach added that Paul was "worried" about the injury.

D'Antoni on Chris Paul: "He's worried." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 25, 2018

More D'Antoni on CP3: "If you can't root for him, I think you've got some problems." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 25, 2018

Eric Gordon will step in for Paul if he can't go for Game 6, says D'Antoni.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said Eric Gordon will move to the role of playmaker if Chris Paul doesn’t return from a hamstring injury in Game 6. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 25, 2018

The 12-year veteran averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds over 58 games this season, his first in Houston after they acquired him from the Los Angeles Clippers last summer.

Paul is averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds over 14 playoffs games. He had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's dramatic win.

Paul is a nine-time All-Star.