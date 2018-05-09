As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the 2018 World Hockey Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities in Denmark, discussing the hot topics of the day.

In this edition of 'Dreger Cafe,' Darren goes one-on-one with Calgary Flames and Team Canada head coach Bill Peters.

Here are a few topics that stood out.

On being a 'student of the modern game:'

"The game's changed - you go back over some different eras and you go back to lockouts and the rule changes that go in hand with lockouts - and the game changes...you look around here at the World Championship and see some of the skill - it's dynamic, it's darty, they're very evasive and hard to get a hold of in the offensive zone. The days of hitting and pinning a guy against the boards are kind of over and you gotta have puck pressure - just different ways to play."

Why Calgary is such a good fit:

"Professionally it's a real good team, real good ownership group and a passionate fan base. Personally, Mom and Dad on both sides of my family are still in Alberta. My son is an '04' hockey player and will have a chance to play in Western Canada and on the outdoor ponds as we did when we grew up. Just a good opportunity to be home among family and friends and a real good professional opportunity with a classy organization."

On his decision to leave the Carolina Hurricanes for Calgary:

"The season ended and it became public in February or March that I had that clause - and it was a one-week window at the time. Tom (Dundon) and I and Donnie Waddell had great conversations throughout the whole thing and we were very open and honest with each other. And then when it became apparent to me that it was best for the new GM to hire his own head coach, then it was obvious and we just had to work out the logistics of it."