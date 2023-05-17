The year’s second major is upon us and with it comes another gathering of the clans, both PGA Tour and LIV Golf. It also brings a big, beefy golf course that will demand length off the tee and discipline to avoid risky shots provided by some pin placements. In some cases, the set up at Oak Hill might feel more like a U.S. Open than a PGA Championship. That does narrow the choices for which player will win the Wannamaker Trophy but a few surprises could still show up. We’re looking for golfers who can hit it long and preferably straight, as well as putt well on the slick greens.

To Win

Jon Rahm +750

No surprise here. Rahm is the top-ranked golfer in the world and won the last major, earning himself a spiffy new Green Jacket. He’s ranked seventh in Driving Distance and 10th in SG: Putting. He’s also first in Strokes Gained: Total. He’s collected four wins and eight top-10s this year.

Scottie Scheffler +750

No surprise here either. Scheffler is the second-ranked golfer in the world and has a pair of victories and nine top 10s. In 13 events this year, his worst finish is a tie for 11th. He ranks third in total driving, a combination of distance and accuracy, a recipe that will be good around Oak Hill. If he can dial up that clutch putting he showed at the Players and WM, he will be hard to beat.

Top 10

Brooks Koepka +260

Koepka showed up at the Masters with his tie for second and proved that his game has seemingly returned to the form that saw him win four majors on tough golf courses such as Bethpage Black. LIV stats are hard to come by but in his last four starts on that circuit, he has a win and two other top-six finishes.

Cameron Young +320

Still looking for that first victory but Young has the game to tackle a big boy ballpark such as Oak Hill. He’s second in Driving Distance on the PGA Tour and the rest of his game has been improving over his last few starts. His putting has been on the positive side of Strokes Gained in four of his last five starts which will be key for him to get inside the top 10.

Top 20

Dustin Johnson +120

In 2013, Johnson finished tied for eighth at the PGA Championship held here. While it’s a much different course now, he has the length to tackle the 600-yard par 5s and the 230-yard par 3s. He’s coming in off a win at the LIV Tulsa event where he handled Cam Smith and Brandon Grace in a playoff. Early season injuries seem to have disappeared and a healthy Johnson is always a threat.

Corey Conners +280

You need a player who hits it straight off the tee and onto the green? Conners is the guy you want then. After an early season stutter, his silky iron play seems to have returned to form, exhibited by his win in Texas. Disappointed by missing the cut at the Players and the Masters, he’s ready to get back on track at the PGA Championship.