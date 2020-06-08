2h ago
Phase 2 begins: 16 teams to open facilities
With the NHL's Phase 2 starting Monday, 16 of the league's 24 teams in the Return to Play plan are hoping to open their practice facilities this week, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Seravalli: Demand not met for some NHL teams to open facilities
With the NHL's Phase 2 starting Monday, 16 of the league's 24 teams in the Return to Play plan are hoping to open their practice facilities this week, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.
TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli noted last week that of the six Canadian clubs among those 24 teams, only the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers were expecting to open their doors on Monday. The Montreal Canadiens were expected to open their doors later this week, on Thursday.
The league announced Thursday that teams could reopen facilities and players could take part in limited, voluntary workouts beginning Monday. Players can skate in groups of up to six at a time, with specific instructions on testing, mask-wearing and temperature checks.