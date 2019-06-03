Jets trade Hayes to Flyers in exchange for fifth-round pick in 2019 NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired the rights to Winnipeg Jets forward Kevin Hayes for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

#NHLJets have acquired Philadelphia’s fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft from the Flyers in exchange for forward Kevin Hayes.



Winnipeg acquired Hayes from the New York Rangers in exchange for winger Brendan Lemieux and Winnipeg's 2019 first-round pick at this year's trade deadline. Philadelphia's new bench boss Alain Vigneault coached Hayes for four seasons in New York from 2014 to 2018.

The 27-year-old scored 19 goals and 35 assists over 71 games with the Rangers and Jets in 2018-19, adding two goals and one assist over six playoff games with Winnipeg.

Hayes was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round, 24th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and has recorded 92 goals and 136 assists over 381 career games in the NHL with the Rangers and Jets.

Hayes was on a one-year, $5.175 million contract this season and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The American spent four years with Boston College prior to his career in the NHL.