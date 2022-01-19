While Claude Giroux is currently playing out the final season of his contract, there have been no trade discussions regarding the Philadelphia Flyers captain.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that it was a mutual decision between Giroux and the team not to work on a contract extension in the off-season and he adds there have been no talks surrounding the 34-year-old forward waiving his full no-move clause.

"That was by design that both himself and the Flyers’ management led by GM Chuck Fletcher, in the off-season where it was a mutual decision. They were comfortable going into this year and seeing how things played out," LeBrun said on Insider Trading Tuesday. "But in the meantime, his name is coming up more and more in the rumour mill and for no real reason. I can tell you that, for one, the Flyers have not talked to teams about Claude Giroux. The Flyers have not talked to Claude Giroux about the trade deadline yet.

"Claude Giroux has not gone to the Flyers about the trade deadline and he hasn’t even gone to his agent yet – veteran Pat Brisson – and having that kind of discussion either. Why? There are nine weeks until the trade deadline, people. Everyone take a deep breath. I know it’s mid-January, but there’s a lot of time to go. When it comes to Claude Giroux, yes, that discussion has to happen if the Flyers don’t turn around their season. He’s got a full no-move. He controls his fate closer to March 21."

Giroux carries a cap hit of $8.275 in the final season of an eight-year deal signed back in 2013. The Hearst, Ont. native has 12 goals and 31 points in 36 games this season with the Flyers, who currently sit 12 points back of the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot with three more games played. The Flyers missed the playoffs last year after reaching the second round of the 2020 postseason.

Selected 22nd overall by the Flyers in the 2006 draft, Giroux has spent his entire NHL career to date with Philadelphia. He sits second in team history in games played, assists and points, behind only Bobby Clarke in all three categories.

Currently in his 15th NHL season, Giroux has 285 career goals and 889 points in 979 career games.