The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Ryan Fitzgerald on waivers Friday.

Fitzgerald has not played this season while dealing with an injury.

The 27-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut and has played five seasons in the American Hockey League.

Selected 120th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2013, Fitzgerald had 21 points in 28 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Also on Friday, Dallas Stars defenceman Andrej Sekera cleared waivers.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined since Jan. 28 due to an upper-body injury and then a non-COVID-related viral infection. He has been on long-term injured reserve, but head coach Rick Bowness said Sekera is closing on a return this week.

Sekera has three assists in 24 games with the Stars this season, his 16th in the NHL.