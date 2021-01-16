29m ago
Flyers' Couturier out a minimum of 2 weeks
Philadelphia Flyers centre Sean Couturier will miss a minimum of two weeks with a Costochondral separation, the team announced Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Couturier was injured in the Flyers 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday. He left the game in the first period and did not return.
The 28-year-old has an assist in two games this season.