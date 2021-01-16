Philadelphia Flyers centre Sean Couturier will miss a minimum of two weeks with a Costochondral separation, the team announced Saturday.

Couturier was injured in the Flyers 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday. He left the game in the first period and did not return.

The 28-year-old has an assist in two games this season.