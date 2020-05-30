Giroux among select few to skate in Ottawa's only open rink

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenceman Linus Hogberg to an entry-level contract which will begin in 2020-21.

Hogberg, 21, was drafted in the fifth round (139th overall) by the Flyers at the 2016 NHL Draft.

The defenceman spent last season in the Swedish Hockey League with the Vaxjo Lakers, where he recorded five goals and 14 points in 50 games.