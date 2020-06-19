The Philadelphia Phillies confirmed on Friday afternoon that there has been an outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at their team facilities in Clearwater, FL, prompting their immediate closure.

"The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities have been disinfected," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement.

Five players, along with three staff members, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days with the first confirmed case coming this past Tuesday on June 16. None of the infected members of the organization has required hospitalization.

The team says that eight members of the organization tested negative, while 32 more are still awaiting results.

After the team's facilities were closed in the middle of March at the outset of the pandemic, players had been allowed to return to Clearwater for workouts with strict health and safety precautions in place.

The outbreak comes as Florida is experiencing a statewide spike in case numbers. There were 3,207 new cases reported in the state on Thursday.