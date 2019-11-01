The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Evgeni Malkin off the injured reserve after he missed the past few weeks with a lower-body injury.

Hey! Good news! Evgeni Malkin has been activated from injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/29K7B8qfXh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 1, 2019

Malkin was injured in Pittsburgh's second game of the season. He has one goal in two games played this season. The 33-year-old recorded 21 goals and 72 points in 68 games last year.

The Penguins have an 8-5 record in 13 games this season and hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.