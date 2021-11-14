The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Sidney Crosby, as well as defencemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, the team announced.

Crosby, 34, has appeared in one game for Pittsburgh this season after missing the first seven games of the season following off-season surgery.

In a corresponding move, forward Drew O’Connor, defencemen P.O. Joseph and Juuso Riikola, and goaltender Louis Domingue have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

Pittsburgh is in action Sunday night when they take on the Washington Capitals.