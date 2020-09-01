Rutherford: Kapanen solidifies top 6, will play with Crosby or Malkin

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been given a three-to-four week timeline for recovery after undergoing arthroscopic wrist surgery, general manager Jim Rutherford announced Tuesday.

Sidney Crosby underwent successful arthroscopic wrist surgery.



Recovery time is expected to be 3-4 weeks.



Crosby had two goals and three points in four games during the Penguins play-in series against the Montreal Canadiens last month. The 33-year-old had 16 goals and 47 points in 41 games during the regular season.

He has 462 goals and 1,263 points in 984 career NHL games.

Selected first overall by the Penguins in the 2005 NHL Draft, Crosby is signed through the 2024-25 season at a cap hit of $8.7 million.