The Pittsburgh Penguins will start Louis Domingue in Game 2 against the New York Rangers with Casey DeSmith out with a lower-body injury.

It will be the first career playoff start for Domingue, who replaced DeSmith in double-overtime of Game 1, making 17 saves before Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winner for the Penguins in triple-overtime.

Louis Domingue will start Game 2. "He’s confident," Sullivan said. "He has a little swagger to him. I think that serves him well.”



When asked if Tristan Jarry or Casey DeSmith could be available for Game 3, Sullivan said they're not thinking that far ahead right now. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 5, 2022

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said DeSmith remains day-to-day and with starter Tristan Jarry also sidelined AHL call-up Alex D'Orio will serve as Domingue's backup Thursday.

The Penguins will also be without Rickard Rakell, who remains day-to-day as well after a Game 1 injury. The team could, however, have Jason Zucker back in the lineup for the first time in the postseason as he has been labelled a game-time decision.

Domingue, a veteran of 142 regular-season games, had a appeared in a playoff game just once before Tuesday's win, making seven saves in a relief appearance for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2018 playoffs.

The 30-year-old went 1-1 this season with the Penguins, posting a .952 save percentage and a 2.02 goals-against average.