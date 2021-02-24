The Pittsburgh Penguins claimed defenceman Mark Friedman off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is without a point in four games with the Flyers this season. He had one assist in six games with the team last season.

Friedman is signed through next season at a $725,000 cap hit. He was drafted by the Flyers in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Friedman, 25, will join the team in Washington for tomorrow’s game against the Capitals at 7:00 PM.



— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 24, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Luke Schenn, Tanner Kero of the Dallas Stars, Floria Panthers forward Tommy Cross all cleared waivers on Wednesday.