Penguins F Malkin to miss first two months of season

Crosby out at least six weeks after wrist surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins veteran Evgeni Malkin will miss at least the first two months of this season while recovering from off-season knee surgery.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall provided the updated on Thursday for Malkin, who was ruled out for training camp after having surgery in June.

Pittsburgh is also expected to be without centre Sidney Crosby to start the season as he recovers from wrist surgery.

The 36-year-old was hurt during a collision against the Boston Bruins on March 16. He missed the final six weeks of the regular season and didn't return to action until Game 3 of Pittsburgh's first round loss to the New York Islanders.

Malkin was averaging nearly a point per game before he was hurt, with eight goals and 20 assists in 33 games. He added another five points in four playoff games against New York.

In 15 seasons, all with Pittsburgh, Malkin has 424 goals and 680 assists for 1,104 points and is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.