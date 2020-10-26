The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the firing of assistant general manager Jason Karmanos on Monday.

Karmanos, the son of former Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos, had been with the club since 2014 and had also served as the general manager of the team's American Hockey League affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"We would like to thank Jason Karmanos for his contributions to the organization over the past six years," Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "I have been evaluating our hockey operations department, and this is the first part of the process to re-organize our group."

With the dismissal of Karmanos, the team announced further restructuring. Sam Ventura, the Penguins' director of hockey research, is set to assume Karmanos's duties, while Erik Heasley, the club's manager of hockey operations, takes over as AHL GM on an interim basis.

Prior to joining the Penguins, Karmanos had served in a number of roles with the Hurricanes, including assistant GM and executive director of hockey operations.