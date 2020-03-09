According to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, the Pittsburgh Penguins have landed undrafted college free agent forward Drew O'Connor.

Hearing the Pittsburgh Penguins have landed prized undrafted free agent forward Drew O'Connor from Dartmouth. #pens — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 9, 2020

O'Connor, 21, has been a force for Dartmouth this season, scoring 21 goals and adding 12 assists in 31 games. He recorded 26 points in 34 games last season.

From Frank Seravalli's most recent Friday Five:

"The ECAC’s Co-Player of the Year has sprouted into a can’t-miss find. O’Connor was just 5-foot-8 at age 18, a big reason he wasn’t on NHL radars in his draft year, but has grown to 6-foot-3 while playing for the appropriately named for the Big Green. NHL teams have flocked to watch O’Connor, who they see as a legitimate NHL power forward prospect with a nose for the net. His 38 goals (in 68 games) are the third most in the country over the last two seasons – with a 16 per cent shooting percentage this season – but his overall game has grown as much as his body. There is definitely no shortage of NHL interest in O’Connor, but there is no guarantee the sophomore will decide to leave school early."