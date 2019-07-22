The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a two-year contract on Monday to avoid arbitration.

Aston-Reese, whose arbitration hearing was scheduled for Monday, will carry a cap hit of $1 million in each of the next two seasons. He scored eight goals and posted 17 points in 43 games with the team last season.

“Zach is a responsible player who plays a solid two-way game," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. "He has a heavy style of play that is especially effective on the forecheck and penalty kill.”

Aston-Reese, who was undrafted to begin his career, joined the Penguins organization at in 2017 after four years at Northeastern University.