The Pittsburgh Steelers placed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday morning.

Roethlisberger was one of four players the NFL's lone remaining undefeated team placed on the list, along with offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams.

We have placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen Samuels, and LB Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/slWaWb7gnf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 10, 2020

The team said all four players will isolate for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The players will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they before they are potentially eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday evening.

Roethlisberger left Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday with a knee injury during the second quarter, being replaced by Mason Rudolph before returning for the second half.

The 38-year-old has completed 68.1 per cent of his passes for 1,934 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Rudolph, 25, made eight starts last season, going 5-3 while throwing for 1,765 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.