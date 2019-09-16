1h ago
Steelers QB Roethlisberger may need surgery
It appears Ben Roethlisberger's season could rest in the hands of doctors. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a decision will be made Monday as to whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will need elbow surgery after exiting Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
TSN.ca Staff
Is this the end of an era for the Steelers?
Schefter notes that Roethlisberger wants to avoid surgery "at all costs," but the decision rests in the hands of the doctors.
Roethlisberger completed eight of 15 passes for 75 yards before exiting against the Seahawks. ESPN reported on Sunday that the quarterback had dealt with elbow inflammation throughout the week at practice ahead of the game.
Mason Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger at quarterback, completing 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Rudolph, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, had never previously thrown a pass in the league.
With Sunday's 28-26 loss, the Steelers dropped to 0-2 on the season. Pittsburgh will visit the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.