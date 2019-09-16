Is this the end of an era for the Steelers?

It appears Ben Roethlisberger's season could rest in the hands of doctors.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a decision will be made Monday as to whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will need elbow surgery after exiting Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Schefter notes that Roethlisberger wants to avoid surgery "at all costs," but the decision rests in the hands of the doctors.

A decision is expected today on whether Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger will need elbow surgery, per league sources. Roethlisberger wants to avoid it all costs, but ultimately doctors will decide whether that’s possible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Roethlisberger completed eight of 15 passes for 75 yards before exiting against the Seahawks. ESPN reported on Sunday that the quarterback had dealt with elbow inflammation throughout the week at practice ahead of the game.

Mason Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger at quarterback, completing 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Rudolph, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, had never previously thrown a pass in the league.

With Sunday's 28-26 loss, the Steelers dropped to 0-2 on the season. Pittsburgh will visit the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.