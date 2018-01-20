Excited with recent moves, Jays looking to improve on last year

Former top prospect Dalton Pompey told reporters at the Blue Jays' Winter Fest that he has recovered from the injuries that plaugued him in 2017.

The Mississauga native was limited to only 13 games in the minors last season because of a knee injury and a concussion.

The now 25-year-old who has spent 59 games with the Blue Jays in parts of three seasons, but has struggled to remain healthy.

Pompey was the Jays starting centerfielder to start the 2015 season but struggled offensively and was eventually replaced by Kevin Pillar.

Toronto will have a crowded outfield mix for 2018 as Pillar, Steve Pearce, and Ezequiel Carrera, will be joined by new acquisitions Randal Grichuk and Curtis Granderson, and prospects Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Alford could also be in the mix.