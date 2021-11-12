Chris McGowan is resigning from his role as president of the Portland trail Blazers effective Nov. 26, it was announced Friday.

Chief commercial officer and executive vice president Dewayne Hankins will be promoted to the role of president. McGowan's contract was set to expire in June of next year.

This comes after the team said last week it was hiring an outside firm to investigate workplace environment concerns. Both The Athletic and Yahoo Sports reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the general manager for the organization.

McGowan thanked Blazers ownership and staff in a news release sent out by the team Friday.

He had been with the organization since 2012.