New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis left with an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter of their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. The team announced he will not return.

Porzingis appeared to land awkwardly on his left leg following a dunk and fell to the ground holding his knee. He was helped off the court and taken to the locker room.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, Porzingis was walking on his own and was described as "okay" as he went to the hospital to get an MRI.

In 47 games so far this season, Porzingis is averaging 22.9 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds.

The Knicks (23-31) sit fourth in the Atlantic Division.