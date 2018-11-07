Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said the shoulder injury to Norm Powell is "not good" and is expected to miss "weeks," according to Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

Nurse says it’s “not good” with Norman Powell’s shoulder. Powell is in a sling, will undergo further tests back in Toronto, but they expect him out “weeks.” — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) November 7, 2018

Powell, who left Monday's win over the Utah Jazz with a partially dislocated left shoulder, was wearing a sling on Wednesday and will get further tests once the Raptors return to Toronto from their road trip.

Powell, 25, was holding his shoulder after sustaining the injury in the second quarter on Monday and was immediately taken into the locker room by the Raptors’ medical staff.

The fourth-year man is averaging five points and two rebounds per game over 11 games this season.