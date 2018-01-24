The Nashville Predators waived winger Cody McLeod on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old last dressed for the team on Jan. 2 and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 8.

McLeod has one goal and one assist in 23 games with the Predators this season, while racking up 73 penalty minutes.

A veteran of 713 career games, McLeod has 71 goals and 124 points over his NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators. He also owns 1,524 penalty minutes over his career.