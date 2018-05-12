This time, it looks like Mike Fisher is retiring for good.

After coming out of retirement to sign with the Nashville Predators on Feb. 26, the 37-year-old announced he was retiring after 18 NHL seasons.

"I've milked this cow as long as it'll go," Fisher said. "It's bone dry."

"I'm glad I came back. It was awesome. Obviously disappointing, but that's the way it goes sometimes. I know this team, they'll learn and grow and be better. There's a lot to look forward to."

Fisher played in 16 regular season games with the Preds down the stretch, recording two goals and two assists. He also added one goal in 12 playoff games before the Predators were eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night. Fisher did not play in Game 7 because of a lower-body injury.

"It's just nerve-wracking really, a lot more when you're not playing," Fisher said. "It's kind of out of your control a little bit. But I know the guys worked so hard. That's just the way it goes sometimes. It's disappointing, but that's the way it's supposed to be I guess. You just move on."

Fisher added that he might be open to remaining with the Predators in some capacity off the ice.

"We'll see. I'm sure we'll have some conversations in the future," he said. "Right now I don't really know what that's going to look like. But we'll see."

In 1,104 career regular season games, Fisher had 278 goals and 311 assists. He was selected in the second round (No. 44 overall) in the 1998 draft by the Ottawa Senators.