Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced Thursday professional sports facilities in the province will be open for players, coaches, and team personnel for the purposes of training and practising, starting Friday.

Activities in pro sports facilities can resume as long as certain precautions are taken, such as physical distancing enhanced cleaning, and no members of the public are permitted to enter.

Pallister added each sports organization and/or facility must first establish a plan for minimizing physical contact before moving forward.

Foreign professional players must still adhere to travel restrictions as well.