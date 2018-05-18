The prospective ownership group of a potential CFL team in Halifax met with selected governors around the league on Thursday, according to a report from TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Re #CFLinHalifax: The prospective ownership group & selected governors met on Tuesday. It was an opportunity for current owners to provide feedback on the business plan. Cautious optimism as the process moves forward. Stadium still the key. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports @cfl @CFL_News — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 17, 2018

The meeting was an opportunity for current owners to provide feedback on the Halifax ownership group's business plan, according to Lalji, and there is cautious optimism as the process moves forward. Lalji added that a stadium deal is still the key for the prospective Halifax owners.