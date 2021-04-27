DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Viljami Marjala set up two goals before scoring the winner at 10:13 of overtime as the Quebec Remparts opened their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs with a 4-3 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Tuesday.

James Malatesta, Olivier Pouliot and Cole Cormier also scored to help the Remparts take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-five series.

Charlie Da Fonseca had a pair of goals for the Voltigeurs, who got their other one from Luke Woodworth.

Thomas Sigouin made 32 saves for Quebec while Francesco Lapenna turned away 36-of-40 shots for Drummondville.

Voltigeurs forward Alexandre Lamarre was ejected after taking a major for checking to the head at 12:07 of the second period.

---

FOREURS 4 DRAKKAR 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Baie-Comeau's Lucas Fitzpatrick stopped 40-of-42 shots through two period and made 62 saves in all, but didn't get much help as Justin Robidas' goal stood up as the winner to give Val-d'Or a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five set.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.