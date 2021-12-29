Byfield breaks out with 6 points as Canada blanks Switzerland at World Juniors

Quinton Byfield had two goals and four assists and Devon Levi made 15 saves to pick up a shutout as Team Canada dominated Team Switzerland 10-0 on Tuesday night to remain undefeated at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Jack Quinn also had three assists for Canada (3-0-0-0). Jakob Pelletier scored twice. Dylan Cozens, Philip Tomasino, Ryan Suzuki, Connor McMichael, Cole Perfetti and Kaiden Guhle also scored in the victory.

Levi picked up his first shutout of the tournament with 15 saves despite not being tested for much of the night.

Switzerland (0-0-0-3) struggled to generate an attack against Canada.

Swiss goaltender Noah Patenaude was busy, making 42 saves.

Canada, looking to reignite their offence following a 3-1 win over Team Slovakia on Sunday, struggled in the early going to get their power-play on track. In the first period, they had a two-man advantage for 1:12 but were unable to beat Patenaude.

Canada wasted no time getting on the scoresheet at even strength. Tomasino scored in his third consecutive game to give Canada a 1-0 lead. A shot from a far distance beat Patenaude over his blocker. Byfield and Quinn picked assists at 1:30 of the first period.

Despite outshooting Switzerland 13-3 after 20 minutes, Canada's lead was just 1-0.

After going 0-3 in the opening frame, Canada busted through on the power play in the second period.

Cozens deflected a rebound from Perfetti's quick shot and picked up his rebound before beating Patenaude, and Canada took a 2-0 lead. McMichael picked up a secondary assist at 1:40.

Pelletier made it 3-0 after he picked up a bounce off the boards from Connor Zary. Byfield picked up his second assist for his second point of the game at 8:02.

The floodgates had opened as Suzuki scored on the power play at 13:44. Byfield collected his third assist on the night and Alex Newhook picked up the secondary helper.

Cozens picked up his second point of the night on a centring pass to McMichael for a quick shot to make it a 5-0 lead at 17:53.

Canada outshot Switzerland 24-3 in the middle frame.

Byfield continued his offensive output in the third period. He scored Canada's third power-play goal of the game on a deflection in front of the net at 5:16.

Byfield added his second goal of the game and fifth point of the night at 8:07.

Perfetti, Guhle and Pelletier's second goal of the game rounded out the scoring for Canada. Byfield picked up his fourth assist on Pelletier's second goal

Byfield had just one assist through two games at the World Juniors before his productive night on Tuesday.

NOTES: Canadian defenceman Braden Schneider returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for his illegal check to the head of Jan-Luca Schumacher in their 16-2 win over Team Germany over the weekend. Forward Dylan Holloway also returned after missing the team's 3-1 win over Team Slovakia on Sunday due to an upper-body injury.