With the COVID-19 global pandemic putting a halt to sports - including curling - for the foreseeable future, TSN will deliver classic curling matches every Sunday night to help fill the granite void. Check out the preview for this Sunday's games featuring Brad Gushue and Rachel Homan and their memorable runs to world glory in 2017.

Rachel Homan and Brad Gushue were the stars of the show during the 2017 curling season.

Both captured the national and world titles in memorable fashion, and you can relive it all this Sunday on TSN.

Homan and her rink from the Ottawa Curling Club entered that year’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts as one of the major favourites once again.

And they played to that level right from the beginning, winning their first 10 games. Ontario’s Team Homan had a date with Manitoba’s Team Michelle Englot in their last round-robin draw. The 53-year-old Englot, who decided to exchange her Saskatchewan green for Manitoba yellow that season, skipped third Kate Cameron, second Leslie Wilson-Westcott and lead Raunora Westcott to an impressive 9-5 victory over Team Homan as both sides finished the round robin with identical 10-1 records, setting up a rematch in the page playoff 1 vs. 2 game the following evening.

In the page playoff, Manitoba capitalized on a three-spot in the sixth end en route to a 9-8 victory and a spot in Sunday’s Scotties final, the first of Englot’s career.

Ontario went on to defeat provincial rival Northern Ontario, led by Krista McCarville, in the semi-final to set up a third clash with Englot in the championship game, the first game of Sunday’s curling marathon, 12pm ET on TSN1.

The final was a great back-and-forth affair, seeing four lead changes heading into the 10th end where Englot needed a deuce to stay alive. Down to her last shot, Homan was forced to make a difficult thin double to stay alive. If she missed, Englot had an easy throw for a three-spot and a Scotties victory.

Homan, with the help of sweepers Lisa Weagle and Joanne Courtney, made the shot flawlessly to send the game to an extra end. It was a shot that should go down as one of the best in her career.

My Greatest Shot Ever: Homan relives Scotties saving double takeout from 2017 Rachel Homan had her back against the wall in the 10th end of the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts final against Manitoba’s Michelle Englot. The Ottawa skip needed to make a difficult takeout to force an extra end and keep her dream on of a third Canadian championship alive. Watch as Homan relives her experience from St. Catharines.

With the final stone in the 11th, Homan made another superb shot, this time a runback takeout, to capture a third Canadian championship and a trip to Beijing, China, for the world women’s curling championship.

In their first two world championship appearances, Homan, third Emma Miskew and Weagle finished third in 2013 and second in 2014 but were still without that gold medal. This was Courtney’s first time at worlds.

Homan and company were locked in at the world championship. Canada rolled to a perfect 11-0 record in the round robin, winning by two or more points in nine of the 11 contests. They beat Russia’s Anna Sidorova in the page playoff and would meet them again in the gold medal contest, a game you can catch Sunday at 3pm ET on TSN1.

In the final, Homan scored a deuce in the second end, stole a single in the third before putting up a decisive three-spot in the sixth en route to a commanding 8-3 victory. Homan shot a blistering 93 per cent in the game while her counterpart in Sidorova shot 55 per cent.

It was Canada’s 16th world women’s curling title and first since 2008 when Jennifer Jones accomplished the feat in Vernon, B.C. Just a few months later, Team Homan stood atop another podium, this time after winning the Roar of the Rings Olympic trials in their hometown of Ottawa, punching a ticket to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

Now let’s switch over to Gushue and his rink from The Rock.

Heading into the 2016-17 season, Gushue had already competed in 13 Briers, making the playoffs eight times and losing in the title game twice. Then, thanks in large part to the Newfoundland skip’s determination, Curling Canada announced the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier would take place in St. John’s, Nfld., for the first time since 1972.

The then-36-year-old headed into the St. John’s Brier banged up after missing a good portion of that season with a nagging hip and groin injury. Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker started slowly with early losses to Manitoba’s Mike McEwen and an absolute shocker to Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.

But the early hiccup would not turn out to be the death of Gushue’s rink from the Bally Haly Golf & Curling Club. With a sold-out rink behind them for every match, Gushue and company reeled off eight straight wins to set up a rematch against rival Kevin Koe of Team Canada in the final, the third game you can catch this Sunday on TSN, 6pm ET on TSN1.

Gushue dropped the second Brier final of his career the previous year to Koe.

Gushue was up 5-1 at the break before Koe scored three in the sixth end with a tremendous shot and a steal of one in the seventh to make things interesting. It all came down to the final shot with Gushue needing a draw to the eight-foot to break a 6-6 tie. Just like the whole week leading up to that point, the final throw was just as nerve-wracking, with Nichols needing to jump out of the house and sweep with Walker suffering through a bad shoulder.

The rock slid just far enough, sending the crowd packed in at Mile One Centre into delirious joy for the final time. Gushue finally captured his first Brier and it was the first for Newfoundland and Labrador since Jack MacDuff did it in 1976.

Must See: Gushue captures first Tim Hortons Brier title With the hammer and tied at six in the 10th end, Brad Gushue just needs to draw to the full eight for the win, and his Newfoundland and Labrador rink just get the rock there to capture the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier title, the first of Gushue's career.

"I've been close so many times and we as a team have been close," Gushue said. "To finally win it — and win it at home — you couldn't ask for a better story. It's awesome."

With his first Brier Tankard in his back pocket, it was off to the other side of the county in Edmonton, Alta., for Gushue’s first world men’s curling championship.

Like Homan at the women’s worlds in Beijing, Gushue steamrolled the competition at Northlands Coliseum, winning all 11 games in the round robin.

Canada defeated Sweden’s Niklas Edin, 7-4, in the page playoff 1 vs. 2 and would face them again in the gold-medal game, the fourth and final game airing this Sunday, 9pm ET on TSN1.

The final was a low-scoring affair and was tied 2-2 at the break. Team Gushue blanked the next three ends before picking up a deuce in the ninth, eventually capturing their first world title with a 4-2 victory.

It was Canada’s 36th championship in world championship in history. Between Homan and Gushue, Canada went 26-0 at the world championships in 2017.

Relive all the action this Sunday on TSN!