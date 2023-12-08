Cayden Primeau between the pipes for the Habs against the Buffalo Sabres

Cayden Primeau will hold the fort in the Montreal Canadiens' net on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.

The 24-year-old American will be making his sixth start this season. He is 2-3-0 with a 3.72 GAA and .886 save percentage.

His last outing was on Nov. 30, when the Habs lost 5-1 to the Florida Panthers.

Everything indicates that Jake Allen will next be the Canadiens' goalie on Sunday, when the Nashville Predators visit the Bell Centre.

Samuel Montembeault got the start in his team's first two games this week. He helped the Canadian beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Monday, before getting blanked 4-0 by the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

The Canadiens also said that defender David Savard will not accompany his teammates to Buffalo.

Savard has been sidelined since Oct. 23, when he suffered a broken left hand in a game against the Sabres. The 33-year-old Quebecer resumed training with his teammates this week and seems close to a return to play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2023.