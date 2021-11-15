Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has been named American League Rookie of the Year, while Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was named National League Rookie of the Year.

Arozarena led all rookies with 145 hits while hitting .274 with 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases, and 94 runs scored for Al-East champion Rays. He became the third rookie in the last 10 seasons (Andrew Benintendi, Mike Trout) to produce a 20-20 campaign. Rays teammate Wander Franco was also nominated for the award and finished third in voting behind Houston Astros starter Luis Garcia.

India is the eighth Red to winner the Rookie of the Year Award. India slashed .269/.376/.459 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI in 150 games for the Reds. The 24-year-old led the team with 98 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. India led all rookies in games played, on-base percentage, doubles (34), and walks (71).

India made his case in the second half of the season, slugging .576 with 15 home runs after the all-star break.