The Texas Rangers have signed relief pitcher Steve Delabar to a minor league contract, the team announced.

After signing a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians in 2017, the 34-year-old former all-star did not pitch because of an 80-game PED suspension.

Delabar pitched in Toronto between 2012-2015, posting a 3.97 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 143 innings. He made the American League All-Star team in 2013.

The last time he pitched in the majors was 2016 for the Cincinnatti Reds, where he made only seven appearance