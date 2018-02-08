TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors stayed mostly intact at the NBA trade deadline, parting ways with forward Bruno Caboclo in their only move of the day.

The Raptors traded the 22-year-old Brazilian to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for guard Malachi Richardson in a deal that was reported in the afternoon but not confirmed by the team until Thursday night.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey said he didn't see a need for much movement at the deadline. The Raptors opened play Thursday in second place in the Eastern Conference, one game back of Boston.

"We're happy with the guys that we have, we didn't move them so we're excited about what we have," Casey said before Toronto's home game against the New York Knicks.

"We've got a good mixture of veteran players, young players and guys that are going to be a big part of the future and veteran players who have been around the corner a few times before. It's a good mix."

Richardson, 22, has played in 25 games with the Kings this season, averaging 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

The New Jersey native was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2016 draft and made his NBA debut with the Kings on Oct. 26, 2016.

Caboclo, a first-round pick (20th overall) by the Raptors in 2014, has played 25 games over four seasons with Toronto.

He played in two games this year, registering one rebound, one assist and one steal.