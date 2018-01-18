Raptors square off against Spurs and Timberwolves on TSN

For the second straight year, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is an NBA All-Star starter.

This season has been one of the best of DeRozan’s career for a Raptors team sitting second in the Eastern Conference. He’s averaging 25.2 points per game – tied for seventh in the NBA – on 48 per cent shooting to go along with 5.0 assists.

This marks the fourth straight year the Raptors have produced an All-Star starter, with Kyle Lowry earning the honours in 2015 and 2016.

DeRozan, along with Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, edged out Victor Oladipo, who has enjoyed a breakout season for the Indiana Pacers. After averaging 15.9 points per game last season for the Oklahoma City Thunder – the lowest since his rookie year – Oladipo has brought his average all the way up to 24.3 while shooting at a much more efficient rate.

Here is the starting five:

Eastern Conference:

G - Kyrie Irving

G - DeMar DeRozan

F - Giannis Antetokounmpo

F - LeBron James (Captain)

F - Joel Embiid

Western Conference:

G - Stephen Curry (Captain

G - James Harden

F - Kevin Durant

F – Anthony Davis

F – DeMarcus Cousins

James is set to start his 14th straight All-Star Game, which breaks a tie with Boston Celtics great Bob Cousy for the most consecutive All-Star Game starts in NBA history, per Elias.

Kevin Durant is making is ninth All-Star appearance, breaking a tie with Carmelo Anthony for the second-longest active streak behind James.

While the voting breakdown remains the same, the NBA has made some changes to this year’s All-Star Game format. Team captains will select rosters regardless of what conference a player is in. Players who receive the most votes from each conference will be named team captain.

The game will go on Feb. 18 from Staples Centre in Los Angeles, DeRozan’s hometown.