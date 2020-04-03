Down 0-2 to Bucks, resilient Raps left it all on the court with thrilling 2OT win

We’re running it back because they can’t.

With the National Basketball Association on hold for the foreseeable future, TSN and Sportsnet are airing the entirety of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff run to the 2019 NBA title. You can watch Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night on Sportsnet at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Over these 24 games, fans can relive the highs and lows – there were lows, but you just might not remember them – of that magical run to the franchise’s first-ever championship, capping a remarkable turnaround from NBA laughingstock to the league’s very best.

From Kawhi Leonard calling the series against the Philadelphia 76ers, to the team improbably overturning a 2-0 series deficit against the Milwaukee Bucks, to that famous June night in Oakland when the Raptors got their hands on the Larry OB, you can relive all 24 games that made the Toronto Raptors NBA champions.

The ‘Greek Freak’ has made his presence known.

Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a monster dunk in the opening minute of Game 2 and then rejected Marc Gasol with a big block on the other side of the court.

It was just a minute of time, but it perfectly summed up the difficulties the Toronto Raptors have had through the opening two games of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We didn't do much well tonight, obviously," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said following the team’s 125-103 Game 2 loss.

Giannis scored 30 points and added 17 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 31 points, but his team never held a lead and trailed by as many as 25 points in Game 2.

"If we want to do anything, be a championship team, we've got to play through adversity," Leonard said after the game. "It's a challenge now to come home, Game 3, and try to get a win."

Milwaukee took care of business at home winning both of their games as the series shifts to Toronto.

The Raptors have to win four out of the next five games if they have any chance of advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Will home court change their fortunes?

What adjustments will Nurse have in store against the powerful Bucks?



Here's what TSN's basketball analysts had to say about Game 2 versus the Bucks:

Josh Lewenberg

“If this wasn’t the biggest game in Raptors history, it was definitely the most stressful. Down 0-2, they led for nearly 45 of 48 minutes in regulation. They lost the lead, lost momentum, Lowry and Powell foul out and then they go to OT (and then double OT) with Kawhi playing on 1 leg. Leonard played almost an hour of basketball and was brilliant in the OTs, saving the season in the process. Doubt anybody was complaining about load management that night.”



Kia Nurse

“The definition of resilience: the Toronto Raptors. An increase of defensive intensity and a well-executed scheme quieted the Greek Freak. As expected, Kawhi took this one over. But, the impact the big fella in the middle deserves a ton of love. Marc Gasol effected every aspect of the game!”



Kate Beirness

“Home sweet home! It may have taken a little longer, but the Raps were back in it! It didn’t look good early when Kawhi came up limping following a layup, but he wasn’t about to quit. Even though he was clearly in pain, he carried the team! I remember thinking “wow, Kawhi on one leg is still something special!” In the end, Leonard played 52 minutes and no one was questioning load management!”



Leo Rautins

“Game 3 was one of the most pivotal games of the playoffs - and it had everything - 2 OT’s, missed free throws, heroic efforts, clutch plays, key players fouling out, bench stepping up, and a blueprint for defending Giannis! But most of all, this game showed what the Raps were all about: grit, resilience, confidence & pride!”



Jack Armstrong

“Tremendous gut check 2 OT Win! Defence was awesome, forcing 20 turnovers. Powell was excellent again with 19 points. Marc Gasol was elite with 16, 12 & 7 assists. Nice to have Kawhi & Pascal (61 points) exert their force. They came up big.”



Rod Black

“The Game of Thrones. Oh wait, that was on another channel. No - this was the “Desperado” game. Beyond Game 7 vs Philly, NO game changed the Raptors' playoff fortunes more than this one. And because of double OT, NO game caused so many Jon Snow fans to hit the PVR button and avoid spoilers. Classic movie making - superstar cast, unpredictable plot development, and an ending with a twist. Oh wait: a few twists.

*Announcer trailer voice*

“In a world where there are few tomorrows, a fierce battle erupts between North and South. A King, hobbled but undeterred, slays the dragon while another King falls on his sword after a “spicy” hero seeks redemption and helps save the day after earlier failing his kingdom"

...nah, would never work. That’s why we don't write endings in sports. Helluva a game, worth PVRing.”



Kayla Grey

“I remember this game was going at the same time as the Game of Thrones season finale. Here’s the spoiler: Kawhi Leonard was crowned the King of the North. And we got ourselves a series. Like this was some real last-man-standing type of stuff. Kawhi’s leg just didn’t seem right for most of it, and he still managed to log a career-high 52 minutes. His defence on Giannis was a massive key in the game, and those final five minutes? Next level. Perfect 3-for-3 during that stretch including THAT DUNK with 2:15 left in double overtime. Cold man, just cold.”