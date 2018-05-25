The Boston Red Sox have decided to part ways with Hanley Ramirez.

The Red Sox designated Ramirez for assignment on Friday to make room for Dustin Pedroia to come off the disabled list.

The Red Sox now have seven days to trade or release the first baseman.

The 34-year-old has $15 million remaining on his contract this season and has a vesting option of $22 million for next season if he has 497 plate appearences this year (he's currently at 177).

Ramirez is hitting .254 this season with six home runs and 29 RBI for the Red Sox. He got off to a hot start this season but is hitting just .107 over his last seven games, though, and .221 over his last 30.

Ramirez joined the Red Sox as a free agent in 2015 and has a .260 average over his time with the team.