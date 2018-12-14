Red Wings D Green out at least three weeks

Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mike Green will miss three-to-five weeks due to a lower-body injury, head coach Jeff Blashill announced Friday.

Green was injured in Monday's loss to the Washington Capitals, though Blashill called the defenceman questionable for Friday's game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has three goals and 16 points in 23 games this season, having missed the first nine games of the year due to illness.

Green leads the Red Wings with a plus-10 rating and an average of 21:56 of ice time per game.

Blashill said Filip Hronek would be recalled from the AHL to replace Green on the 23-man roster. Hronek, 21, has one goal and three points in six games with the Red Wings this season. He's posted five goals and 18 points in 20 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings (14-14-4) sit five points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.