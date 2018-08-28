Zetterberg says he'll miss start of season for Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg told a Swedish newspaper Tuesday he will miss all of training camp and the start of the regular season due to ongoing back issues.

The 37-year-old Zetterberg told Sportbladet his back injury has prevented him from doing any off-season training.

Zetterberg is entering his 16th season with the Red Wings. He played all 82 regular season games for the Red Wings last year, tallying 11 goals and 45 assists.