The Calgary Stampeders have agreed to terms with receiver Reggie Begelton on a one-year contract, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reports.

The deal will be worth $167,000 and includes a $30,000 signing bonus. It is expected to be officially signed on Thursday, Lalji adds.

Limited to two regular season games during the 2021 season because of a stint with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, the 28-year-old tallied nine catches for 122 yards and one touchdown. In 2019, Begelton caught 102 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Last season was Begelton's fourth with the Stampeders after playing college ball at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, which is also his hometown.