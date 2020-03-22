A relative of a St. Louis Blues employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Sunday.

The diagnosed individual as well as members of their family are all currently in self-isolation.

The Blues have issued a statement regarding a positive test for COVID-19 by a relative of a team employee. https://t.co/YEuXtH1NZP #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 22, 2020

The team has notified all Blues’ staff who may have come in close contact with the employee.

As a result of this positive case, all members of the Blues are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and to seek advice from our team’s medical staff, as they have previously been requested.