The New York Yankees have informed their minor league players that another minor leaguer in the organization has tested positive for coronavirus, sources familiar with the message distributed to players tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 17, 2020

The first minor leaguer for the Yankees that had tested positive for the coronavirus was diagnosed over the weekend, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19. The player was tested on Friday morning and confirmed late Saturday night.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that a “younger player” was affected, without identifying him. Cashman said the player “feels much better” and his symptoms had subsided, but he was still isolated. He spent the entire time at the minor league complex and didn't use the main stadium or facilities with the major league players.