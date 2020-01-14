46m ago
Report: Donaldson, Twins agree to four-year deal
The Minnesota Twins and third baseman Josh Donaldson have agreed to terms on a four-year contract, according to MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the deal is for $92 million with a fifth-year option that can increase the total value of the deal to $100 million.
TSN.ca Staff
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the terms are four years and $92 million, and the deal includes a fifth-year option that can increase the total value to $100 million.
The former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star and 2015 AL MVP spent last year with the Atlanta Braves, hitting .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs in 155 games.
The 34-year-old is a career .273/.369/.509 hitter and has spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians and Braves. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, winning both while with the Blue Jays.