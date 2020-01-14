The Minnesota Twins and third baseman Josh Donaldson have agreed to terms on a four-year contract, according to MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand.

BREAKING: Per source, 3B Josh Donaldson has agreed to a four-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 15, 2020

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the terms are four years and $92 million, and the deal includes a fifth-year option that can increase the total value to $100 million.

Donaldson deal with #MNTwins, per source: Four years, $92M. Deal includes fifth-year option that can increase total value of deal to $100M. First with agreement: @Feinsand. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 15, 2020

The former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star and 2015 AL MVP spent last year with the Atlanta Braves, hitting .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs in 155 games.

The 34-year-old is a career .273/.369/.509 hitter and has spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians and Braves. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, winning both while with the Blue Jays.