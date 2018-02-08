2h ago
Report: 49ers sign Garoppolo to record deal
TSN.ca Staff
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a record-breaking contract.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 49ers have signed the quarterback to a five-year, $137.5 million contract.
The $27.5 million per year average is the highest in the history of the NFL.
Garoppolo was acquired by the 49ers in October for a second-round pick. He went 5-0 as the team's starter, posting a quarterback rating of 96.2 with seven touchdowns to five interceptions. He completed 120 of 178 pass attempts (67.4% completion rate) for 1,560 yards.
The 26-year-old has never been defeated in a start, winning two games with the Patriots in 2016, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions.
He was selected in the second-round - 62nd overall - of the 2014 NFL Draft.